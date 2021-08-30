UAE slashes PCR testing price

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in UAE has slashed the cost of RT-PCR test. The cost of the test is reduced to 50 UAE dirhams and this rate will apply at all medical facilities across the country. The new decision will come into effect from August 31.

The authority also instructed to share the test result with the applicant within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, UAE has administered 34,328 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The total doses administered now stands at 18.1 million. This takes the rate of doses to 183.1 per 100 people.