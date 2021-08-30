‘We attach great importance to our trade, economic and political relations with India’: Taliban

Kabul: Taliban has made it clear that the group wants to maintain trade, economic and political relations with India. Senior leader of Taliban, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai said this in a video message.

‘India is very important for this subcontinent. We want to continue our cultural, economic and trade ties with India like in the past. We are looking forward to working with India in this regard. Trade with India through Pakistan is very important for us. With India, trade through air corridors will also remain open’,said Stanekzai.

Also Read: Security forces foil infiltration bid, kills one militant

‘Currently, the Taliban leadership is consulting with different ethnic groups, political parties and within the Islamic Emirate about forming a government that has to be accepted both inside and outside Afghanistan and to be recognized’, said the Taliban leader.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and has invested nearly 3 billion US dollar for carrying out around 500 projects across the country.

Stanekzai was part of a group of foreign cadets who received training at the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun in the early 1980s. He later quit the Afghan Army.