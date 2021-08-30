Woman arrested after viral video shows her beating up her 2-year-old son

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman for allegedly torturing her two-year-old child. The father of the child happened to see the videos that were saved in his wife’s mobile and registered a case with the police.

One of the videos was reportedly filmed in February by Thulasi herself; she can be seen hitting her son, Pradeep, on the mouth and continue hitting while he bleeds. When the video shows her hitting the child’s foot while he cries out in pain and then hitting him with the slipper. At times, she is also seen crying. Another video shows the child with horrific scars on his back, suggesting he may have been flogged.

Thulasi and the child’s father recently got divorced. After the divorce, she moved with her two children, (Pradeep being the youngest) to her mother’s house in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Tamil Nadu police sent a special team to Chittoor to arrest her. Investigators claim that she tortured the child and filmed the act whenever she and her ex-husband disagreed. They believe the woman felt angry with her child because she had a difficult delivery. ‘The second son (Pradeep) was delivered via a caesarean section, and she had some health problems after the birth, leading to a dislike towards him,’ Dr. N Shreenatha, the Superintendent of Police (Villupuram district) said.

Police suspect the woman’s plan to remarry caused disputes with her ex-husband as well. ‘Prima facie, it also appears she was in contact with another person and they were planning on getting married. This caused a marital dispute with the husband, Vadivazhagan, which also motivated her to torture the child,’ he said.

Police are looking for the man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing harm, and abduction has been registered. Thulasi was ordered by magistrate to have her mental health examined. Police have said that she was certified by psychiatrists to be mentally sound and free of mental health issues.

The children have been handed over to their father.