Covid-19 Update: India records highest single-day vaccine coverage

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the country has crossed another milestone in Covid vaccination.

Country has administered over 1.9 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day vaccinations. This is for second time that the single-day vaccination crossing 1 crore mark. Earlier on August 27, 1,08,99,699 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the citizens and the health workers for the achievement. ‘Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success’, said Prime Minister.

1? Crore, 2? Times, in 5? days Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm – and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona. pic.twitter.com/ByEECsn1T5 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 31, 2021

Ministry also revealed that more than 64.36 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories. Further, 14,94,040 doses will be supplied to states and union territories (UTs). At present, 5,42,30,546 Covid-19 vaccine doses — balance and unutilized — are still available with states and UTs.