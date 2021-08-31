Director Ahmed Khan gifts wife a limited edition ‘batmobile’; she shares video

Ahmed Khan gifted his wife, Shaira Ahmed Khan, a limited edition Batmobile car on the occasion of her birthday. It is based on the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

A video and a few pictures of the car were shared on her Instagram account. Shaira posed on the parked car outside her home in them. The pictures were captioned, ‘Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true … #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile @____azaan____ @_subhaankhan_ #keepingupwiththekhans.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTC7ovijWC4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She received love from many people. Disha Patani commented, ‘Insane’, Genelia Deshmukh wrote, ‘Amazing Shy’ and Raveena Tandon wrote, ‘Whoooaaaaa.’ Fire emojis were added by Remo D’Souza. Elli Evram wrote, ‘Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????’ Sanjana Sanghi said, ‘What even!!’ with a shocked face emoji.

Read also: First time ever! 9 Supreme Court judges to be sworn-in today

According to reports, the car took eight months to arrive from the US and was assembled in Mumbai. Despite Shaira’s car grabbing attention, Ahmed’s wife isn’t the first to own a Batmobile.

Pune Mirror reports that Adar Poonawalla converted his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. Adar paid Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT), a Mumbai-based company, Rs 40 lakh to add the wings and extended boot to his car. He reportedly gave the car to Cyrus Jr.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan’s latest release Baaghi 3 hit theaters in March 2020. Due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the film’s theatre run was cut short, giving the film only two weeks at the box office. His upcoming film, Heropanti 2, has kept him busy. Tiger is the star of the second movie in the franchise. He made his Bollywood debut with the first film. The sequel stars Tara Sutaria in the lead.