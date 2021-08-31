Dubai flights: Passengers from 10 countries including India need GDRFA, ICA approval

Dubai: New travel guidelines were issued in Dubai. As per the new guidelines, UAE residents coming from 10 Asian and African countries need a prior approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). The countries are Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia.

However, this does not apply to passengers who have other visas, such as newly-issued residence or employment visa, short stay or long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival.

Passengers coming from these countries must also must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility. They also need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

All passengers coming from countries other than these 10 countries must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.