Flydubai issues updated travel rules for visit visa, entry permit holders

Dubai: Budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has issued updated travel rules for visit visa, entry permit holders. As per the new rules, passengers from 15 countries including India can travel to Dubai on any type of visa. The countries included in the list are Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India, Indonesia, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia.

But UAE resident visa holders must have an approval granted by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Dubai resident visa holders must have an approval from General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

They must submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result with a QR code issued within 48 hours prior to their departure to Dubai. They must also undergo a PCR test after arriving at the Dubai airport.