IIT Roorke, NDMA develops an app that predicts natural disasters

Dehradun: IIT Roorkee in association with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has developed an app that can predict natural disasters.

Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand’s cabinet minister, shared information on Monday (August 30, 2021) about the app alerting users to possible natural calamities in advance.’I’ve also formed an expert committee. It will intimate us about the amount of rainfall that will be received in every area so that we make arrangements beforehand,’ he stated.

Rawat added that he had requested the Central government to simplify the disaster parameters for 2011 and was presenting a proposal to that effect.

Additionally, the minister stated that the Doppler radar in Mukteshwar has begun functioning and that one will be set up at Surkanda Devi within a month or so. ‘A third radar will be set up in Lansdowne. They will help us remain alert about all disasters that will be occurring within the state,’ he added.