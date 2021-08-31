Jadeja gifts his Test jersey signed by Team India players to Vaughan for a charity

The all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave his Test jersey, autographed by all his teammates, to Michael Vaughan for a charitable purpose in advance of the fourth Test between India and England.

While the charity’s beneficiaries are unclear, Vaughan took to his Instagram handle to thank Jadeja for his kindness. Sharing a photo of the jersey, Vaughan wrote: ‘Cheers @ravindra.jadeja, will make lots of money for a charity.’

Meanwhile, Jadeja, who played in the first three Tests against England, is questionable for the fourth Test due to an injury. During the third Test in Leeds, he hurt his knee and had precautionary scans on Saturday. He shared an update on his Instagram story with a caption, ‘not a good place to be at’ on the same day India lost the Leeds.

There have been no official updates on his injuries or his chances of being included in the XI for the following match at The Oval. The fourth Test is set to begin on September 2 at the Oval.