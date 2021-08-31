Man arrested for rape attempt on minor in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A man was detained for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. According to SP (City) Ravindra Kumar, the girl was sitting alone in the grocery store when Vishal Gupta, 30, tried to rape her. The accused fled away when the girl’s mother arrived.

Inspector Neeraj Malik of the Baradari police station said, on Monday, a case was filed against him and he was produced before the court, which sent him to jail. Gupta was arrested in another attempted rape case in 2019 and was recently freed from prison.