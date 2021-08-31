Oman announces fuel prices for the month of September

Muscat: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman announced the fuel prices for the month of September. The price of M91 petrol was reduced by 1 baise. The price of diesel and M95 petrol remained unchanged.
The prices are as follows:
1. M91 at 226 baisa per litre
2. M95 at 237 baisa per litre
3. Diesel at 247 baisa per litre
Fuel prices for the month of August 2021 were:
1. M91 at 227 baisa per litre
2. M95 at 237 baisa per litre
3. Diesel at 247 baisa per litre
