Police detain 17-year-old Afghan boy

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police detained a 17-year-old Afghan boy in Kathua district. The boy identified as Abdul Rehman, son of Abdul Rashid Ahmed, was apprehended near a Covid testing center at Lakhanpur, the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir.

‘ A boy has been apprehended by police Naka party at Lakhanpur around 6.30 am in the morning, an investigation has been conducted and it has come to surface that he has come along with his brother for a treatment at RR hospital New Delhi. According to him, his brother is under treatment at RR hospital and his brother works in the Afghan Army and we are verifying still that how did he landed up in Lakhanpur, Kathua’, said RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua.

The police have recovered some cash, both in Indian and Afghan currency, along with a mobile phone. No valid documents were recovered from his possession as the Afghan youth claimed his passport and visa where with the Afghanistan embassy in India. The police are yet to verify his claims.