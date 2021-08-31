Shruti Haasan shares pics from her first modelling gig at 17, fans say ‘unrecognisable’

Actress Shruti Haasan took a trip down memory lane as she shared photos from her first modelling gig when she was 17 years old. Shruti appears to be unrecognisable in a series of photos she uploaded on Instagram.

It was her first photoshoot as a model, she added. The actress admitted that she didn’t look amazing, but said that she enjoyed working and growing. ‘When I found these – my first ever modelling gig at 17! I look a bit? and a bit ?? but that’s like life isn’t it? I’ve always loved working and growing, even sideways? #memories #flashback,’ read the caption.

Shruti is wearing a white kurta with crimson embellishments in the first photograph, with a choker completing her ensemble. She can be seen in a blue dress on the beach in the second photo. Shruti poses in a red kurta and blue trousers in the third, while she wears a black top with a white skirt in the fourth picture.

Also Read: PM Modi praises Indore for becoming India’s first ‘Water Plus’ city

Several people expressed their surprise at seeing her in the photos in the comments section. One person said that she had to look at the caption to realise it was Shruti herself. Another fan commented, ‘Is that you? Just shocked.’

On the work front, Shruti’s most recent appearance was in the Telugu film ‘Krack’ alongside Ravi Teja. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, was a commercial and critical triumph. She also appeared in the Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed film ‘Yaara,’ which premiered on Zee 5. Shruti is currently awaiting the release of ‘Laabam,’ a Tamil film in which she collaborates for the first time with Vijay Sethupathi. The film, directed by SP Jananathan, is described as a socio-political thriller.