Team led by Assist commissioner K V Rajan seized the said gold

Kerala: On the basis of specific information, the CPD Calicut team seized 2343.310gms of a gold compound from two passengers arriving from Sharjah aboard Air India Express flight IX 354 at 04.45 hrs today. The gold compound was hidden in four capsule-shaped packets inside the rectums of the passengers.

A total of 1170.380 grams of the gold compound was recovered from Shri. Shefeek, Namboori Madathil, a native of Purakkad, Kozhikode, while 1172.930 grams was recovered from his wife Smt. Subaira. 1055.030gms. and 1062.880gms. of 24ct. were recovered following extraction respectively.