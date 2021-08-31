Tokyo Paralympics: Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana wins bronze medal

Tokyo: Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana bagged bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 final for India at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 with 216.8 points. China’s Chao Yang won the gold with 237.9 points and another Chinese shooter Xing Huang won the silver with 237.5 points.

This is the second shooting medal for India at the Games with the medal tally now rising to 8. Earlier, Avni Lekhara had won gold in the rifle shooting event.

?? Para shooter @AdhanaSinghraj will compete in P1 Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification in some time at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Get ready to cheer him on with your #Cheer4India messages#ShootingParaSport#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/h6Bjx4Ga4y — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 31, 2021

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Singhraj for his achievement. ‘Singhraj Adana’s winning the bronze medal in shooting at #Paralympics marks a high point in his saga of resilience and determined pursuit of excellence. Congratulations to him for this amazing feat! The nation is proud of you. May you achieve greater glory in the years to come’, tweeted President.

‘Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.