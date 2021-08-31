‘Uninstall Hotstar’ trends on Twitter as web series ‘The Empire’ finds itself amidst controversy

The online streaming site Hotstar has found itself in hot water with the debut of the web series ‘The Empire’ on Friday. Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, Rahul Dev and others appear in the show, which is produced by Nikkhil Advani.

The epic period action drama, based on Alex Rutherford’s ‘Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North,’ chronicles the saga of an empire from the Ferghana Valley to Samarkhand and beyond. Soon after the series’ teaser appeared on the internet, fans began complaining about it, accusing the creators of glorifying the Islamic invader Babur. Hotstar, on the other hand, has dismissed complaints against the series, leading to the trend of ‘Uninstall Hotstar.’

Complaints concerning the series were received by the grievance officer constituted under the Information Technology (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, but the officer dismissed them, arguing that the series does not glorify Babur. The web series, according to Hotstar, makes no reference to the 2019 Supreme Court’s decision in favour of Ram Lalla Virajman at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, where the contested edifice, also known as the Babri Masjid, stood.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan shares pics from her first modelling gig at 17, fans say ‘unrecognisable’

Responding to the series, one Twitter user wrote, ‘Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021? Is this what we are doing? Shame on you producers, writers, actors, etc.’ Another commented, ‘Hotstar rejects grievance complaints against their series on Babur, claims they are not glorifying the Islamic invader. I have uninstalled, Have you??’

‘An assassination attempt on the king that further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom,’ the official synopsis of the show read.

Kunal Kapoor added that playing an emperor in the series was exciting for him because the character had a lot of intricacies. ‘We have heard many stories about Babur and the Mughals, but very little about who they were, where they came from and how they came into India. In this fictional take, this is a character with a lot of complexities, and that is what intrigued me as an actor,’ he said.

Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021? Is this what we are doing? Shame on you producers, writers, actors, etc.#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/nRLqQkRXbK — Achintya pandey (???????? ??????)?? (@achintyaapandey) August 27, 2021

#UninstallHotstar

Now it's Loud and Clear message to hotstar Netflix and movie sponsors if you will promote to Bollywood mafiya and Nepotism Franchises , we will not support you we will boycott you . #UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/aVa3QFpIsk — Sanvikha (@Sanvikha2) August 27, 2021

Hotstar rejects grievance complaints against their series on Babur, claims they are not glorifying the Islamic invader. I have uninstalled, Have you??

#UninstallHotstar pic.twitter.com/YybadFAxSZ — Proud Sanatani Kashyap (@kashyapbabakkc) August 27, 2021

#uninstallhotstar

Don't let hotstar to glorify Babar kind of invader? pic.twitter.com/gKmZSbEhuW — Rekha Humble (@HumbleRekha) August 27, 2021

#UninstallHotstar From where this type of seris get fund??

Everyone knows…chamcha giri jho karni hai..

And sicularism may be thus way blooms..? pic.twitter.com/1It4ccpRFJ — Gem of Nationalist and filmy (@Optimismoflove) August 27, 2021