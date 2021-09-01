‘4-5 friends of Narendra Modi are monetized’: Rahul Gandhi on inflation

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched fresh attack against Union government over inflation. The Congress MP said that the only 4-5 friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are monetized in the country.

‘In the last 7 years, we have seen a new economic paradigm. Demonetization on one side, and monetization on the other side. First Modi ji said that he is undertaking demonetization and Finance Minister says that she is undertaking monetization. The people are asking what is undergoing monetization, and what is being subjected to demonetization?’, asked Rahul Gandhi.

‘Farmers, labourers, small and medium businesses, MSMEs, salaried class, government employees and honest industrialists are being demonetized. Who is being monetized? 4-5 friends of Narendra Modi ji – economic transfer is being done’, said the Congress leader.

‘When UPA left in 2014, LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 410/cylinder. Today, it costs Rs 885/cylinder – a rise of 116%. Petrol was Rs 71.5/litre in 2014, today it’s Rs 101/litre – a rise of 42%. Diesel was priced at Rs 57/litre in 2014, it’s Rs 88/litre today. Increase in GDP is increase in gas, diesel, petrol prices’, said Rahul Gandhi.