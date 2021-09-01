Absconding sixth accused in Mysuru gangrape case arrested from TN

The sixth suspect, accused in the gang rape of a medical student in Mysore, has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. Police sources have not revealed the name of the accused, but told reporters that he had been on the run and was apprehended in Tirupur on Monday night following a tip off.

During interrogation, the arrested man revealed the involvement of a seventh person in the case who is currently on the run. Police have organised teams to apprehend him. On August 28, special investigating teams investigating the Mysuru gang rape case detained five people, including a minor, in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the victim of gang rape cannot be forced to provide a statement. He reiterated, ‘We will not insist on the victim.’

Also Read: Fear of vaccine shortage, 25 injured in stampede in West Bengal; Video surfaces

The incident of gang rape occurred on the outskirts of Mysuru, at the foothills of Chamundi near Lalithadripura neighbourhood on August 24. They had approached the college student and her boyfriend, attempting to rob them and demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. When did not get the money, they allegedly gang-raped the student.

The gang reportedly had executed more than 20 crimes including robbery, burglary, loot and smuggling sandalwood. Police said that they were primarily labourers, who were into wiring, carpentry, driving and construction works. The police were led to the gang by bus tickets, liquor bottles found near the crime site and mobile phone data. Further investigation is on.