Abu Dhabi relaxes entry rules for vaccinated residents, tourists within UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has eased the entry rules for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors within the UAE. As per the new rules, all vaccinated people and participants in a clinical trial can enter Abu Dhabi if they have a ‘green pass’ and an active ‘E or star icon’ on Alhosn app. A PCR test is required to show the E/star icon, which remains active for seven days.

For unvaccinated residents and tourists, entry to Abu Dhabi is allowed within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI one.

Those with a negative PCR result must take additional tests on days four and eight after entry. Those entering with a DPI test result must take PCR tests on days three and seven. A DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times.