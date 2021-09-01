China opens first road-rail to the Indian Ocean via Myanmar

Beijing: China has opened a road-rail to the Indian Ocean via Myanmar. The railway line from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, to Lincang, a city in Yunnan Province opposite Chin Shwe Haw, a border town in Myanmar’s northeastern Shan State was opened on August 25.

This route is the first to link western China with the Indian Ocean. The route will reduce the time needed to import cargo to landlocked Yunnan Province. The route will go through Mandalay, Lashio and Hsenwi on the Myanmar side.

The new railway line will help China to transport cargo from Singapore Port via Myanmar. Cargo will be shipped from Singapore Port to Yangon Port and from there it will be transported to Chin Shwe Haw in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone by road, and then by rail from Lincang to Chengdu.

‘This passage connects the logistics lines of Singapore, Myanmar and China, and is currently the most convenient land and sea channel linking the Indian Ocean with southwest China’, said China News Service.

As part of China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ (BRI), Chin Shwe Haw is already one of the three Economic Cooperation Zones on the border agreed to between Myanmar and China.