‘Cow should be declared the national animal of India, their protection be made fundamental right of Hindus’: High Court

Allahabad: Allahabad High Court said that cow protection be made a fundamental right of Hindus and cow should be declared as the national animal of India. High Court bench of Justice Shekhar Yadav said this while hearing a case.

‘The cow is useful even when she is old and sick, and her dung and urine are very useful for agriculture, making of medicines, and most of all, the one who is worshipped as a mother even is she gets old or sick. No one can be given the right to kill her’, said the Court.

‘Not only Hindus have understood the importance of cows, Muslims have also considered the cow as an important part of India’s culture during their reign. Slaughter of cows was banned by 5 Muslim rulers. Babur, Humayun and Akbar also prohibited the sacrifice of cows in their religious festivals. The Nawab of Mysore, Hyder Ali, made cow slaughter a punishable offence’, the court observed.

Also Read: ‘4-5 friends of Narendra Modi are monetized’: Rahul Gandhi on inflation

The court also said that the right to life is above the right to kill and the right to eat beef can never be considered a fundamental right. ‘Fundamental Right is not only the prerogative of beef eaters, rather, those who worship the cow and are financially dependent on cows, also have the right to lead a meaningful life’, said the court.

The court denied bail to Javed, who is accused of slaughtering a cow. He was charged with the offence under Section 379 of IPC (Punishment of Theft) and Sections 3, 5, 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.