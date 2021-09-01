‘Demolitions will be made, Lord Krishna temple will be built in Mathura’: BJP MLA Rana Singh

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh declares demolition of existing ‘small’ structures and construction of majestic temple for Lord Krishna at Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura. He also called for the construction of Siva Temple at Varanasi, under the power of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath.

MLA Raja Singh advocated that a grand mandir of Lord Krishna in Mathura is a wish of all the countrymen and Krishna bhakts. He claimed that under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, all small structures in Mathura will be destroyed and a grand temple will be built at the Janmasthan of Lord Krishna.

In a video released by himself, Raja Singh said that “Ram Mandir to ek jhanki hai, Kashi, Mathura abhi baki hai”. Just like how the Babur’s structure was demolished, minor things will be destroyed in Mathura and a majestic temple of Lord Krishna will be constructed at the place. He also demanded for a temple of Lord Shiva in Varanasi.

The UP BJP MLA’s statements are expected to affect the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh which would be going to polls by the beginning of 2022. Uttar Pradesh Government has already banned meat, liquor trade Mathura. No Opposition party has reacted to Singh’s comments yet, but discussions on the dialogue, which apparently call for communal violence, have stirred protest among public.