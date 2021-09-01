Hindu temple vandalised in Pak on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna’s idol damaged

Sindh: A bunch of miscreants vandalised a Hindu temple and shattered the idol of Lord Krishna in Khipro, Pakistan’s Sanghar district on Monday. The event occurred during a religious function hosted at the temple to commemorate the Janamasthmi festival.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared photos of the vandalised Krishna Idol on Twitter. The idol can be seen desecrated on a piece of red and white cloth in one photograph. He also shared a video in which an elderly Hindu woman, who was present at the time of the incident, is heard unequivocally stating that some Islamists desecrated the Krishna idol.

Local Hindu woman who is also an eyewitness to the Islamist mob attacking a Hindu temple and breaking Lord Krishna statue gives details of the brutal act as the Pakistan Government turned the other way. Minority Hindu temples have been regularly attacked and gutted in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/7Ga7cIYH88 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 30, 2021

After India raised a strong complaint and summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires over the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced the attack on the temple. ‘Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure the arrest of all culprits and take action against any police negligence. The government will also restore the Mandir,’ Pakistan PM had said in a tweet.

Also Read: 39 succumb to ‘mysterious fever’ in Uttar Pradesh

India has expressed worry about attacks on minorities and non-Islamic religious establishments in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on various occasions. Several temples in Pakistan were attacked last year, including Mata Rani Bhatiyani Mandir in Sindh and Gurudwara Sri Janam Sthan, a Hindu temple in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Pakistan, Hindus make up the largest minority group. According to government estimates, there are 75 lakh Hindus in Pakistan, the majority of them live in Sindh province.