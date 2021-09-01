India admits first diplomatic talks with Taliban, safety and security concerns discussed

New Delhi: India for the first time admitted to have held diplomatic talks with the Taliban officials at Doha, after seizure of power. The meeting was held as per Taliban request, according to the statement released by India’s External affairs ministry.

The Indian ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, conducted discussions with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of the Taliban’s Political Office at Qatar. Meeting was held at the Indian embassy in Doha, yesterday at the request of the Taliban officials, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

It was the first time an Indian diplomat formally met the group and marked a radically different approach from New Delhi compared to the policies undertaken during Taliban regime in 1990s.

Mittal and Stanikzai discussed on issues regarding the safety, security of Indian nationals who are stranded in Afghanistan and their early return to India. New Delhi’s concerns around Afghanistan being used as a base for terrorism were discussed. India raised its concern over the use of Afghanistan’s territory by terrorists, while Stanekzai guaranteed positive addressal of the issues. The statement also added on the discussion about the travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit and reside in India.

New Delhi had previously been reluctant to be seen as engaging with the Pakistan backed Taliban which was described many times as a terrorist group by the State. A Pakistan backed Taliban in Kabul was seen as detrimental to Indian interests given that it would give Islamabad the edge of having a friendly administration in Afghanistan. However, sudden and drastic shift in policies, two fortnights after seizure of power, has left questions regarding strategic state.