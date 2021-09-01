Is Deepika pregnant? Ranveer stepping into fatherhood? Parineeti Chopra wants actor to ‘confirm’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their married life to the fullest. In the presence of friends and family, the couple had their dream wedding in Italy on 14th November 2018. Following Deepika’s visit to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, rumors of her pregnancy circulated on social media.

Pregnant rumors have been swirling around the couple for some time now. Deepika’s Met Gala look from 2019 went viral and rumors of her pregnancy rose to the surface when one reporter claimed Deepika had a tiny baby bump. Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving Hinduja hospital and returning to their car. Regardless of the particular reason for the couple’s hospital visit, it has sparked pregnancy rumors once again. And their fans are ecstatic to hear their much-awaited ‘good news’.

Parineeti Chopra, a well-known actress in Bollywood, conducted a question and answer session over social media yesterday. Parineeti answered fans questions via Instagram. A fan asked Parineeti whether Ranveer Singh is expecting a child with Deepika. Parineeti, instead of responding, tagged Ranveer Singh for confirmation. Ranveer is yet to respond to the question.

The fans can only guess because Deepika and Ranveer have yet to issue a statement on this. Although speculations abound, both Deepika and Ranveer are currently working on their separate projects. Deepika is busy with Shakun Batra’s next, Pathan, and prepping for Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

Ranveer is busy with Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Shankar’s remake of Anniyan. He also signed a film to be made with Karan Johar called Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Although it may not be true that the rumors of good news are true, fans are hopeful for the couple to share the good news in near future.