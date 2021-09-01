Models continue walking the ramp despite hailstorm at Dolce & Gabbana outdoor show

Fashion Icon Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fashion presentation was just held in Arsenale, Venice. As expected, the event was glitzy, with A-list celebrities and well-known socialites in attendance.

As the models walked down the ramp, however, celebrities, influencers and designers began screaming and fleeing for shelter. This was not due to poor performance, but rather because the outside event was halted due to a hailstorm. People in attendance at the fashion show used the opportunity to record live feeds of the ‘apocalyptic’ scenario, which went viral.

Several guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Vin Diesel, Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Scott, were seen sheltering under umbrellas or turning their cushion seats into impromptu shields to avoid the tremendous hailstorm. Many people even removed their coats and jackets and used them to create a tent-like structure.

The best part about this fashion presentation, which took place on the brand’s Alta Sartoria runway, was that the models kept going despite the heavy hailstorm and the mayhem in the audience. They kept their cool and walked down the ramp as though those marble-sized hailstorms were nothing out of the ordinary for them.

In fact, the models seemed unconcerned and even seemed to relish strolling down the ramp as the rain poured down. Later, the luxury label published a video of the models having fun in the rain.

Due to the terrible weather, the Dolce & Gabbana team shifted their show in Venice forward by one hour, according to Vogue. It didn’t help much, though. Even the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana walked down the mirrored ramp on the waters, hands over their heads for safety, convincing everyone that the show must go on.