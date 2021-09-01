Newborn baby girl thrown into Bhakra Canal in Patiala, body recovered

Patiala: A newborn baby girl was tossed into the Bhakra Canal in Punjab’s Patiala district and on Monday, her body was found in a canal in the Samana district. The information regarding the body came from the divers who found it floating near Fatehpur village.

Immediately after she was pulled from the water, divers rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. According to sources, it was evident that she was thrown into the canal soon after her birth.

Also Read: Policemen ‘throw boiling milk’ on minor boy for refusing free tea

‘We are analysing the Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage of nearby areas and are also checking records at maternity centres and hospitals to find data of babies born in the past 15 days. This will help us identify the accused,’ a police official said.

Police have registered a case under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code (Exposure and abandonment of a kid under the age of twelve years by a parent or other person responsible for it).