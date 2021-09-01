On first outing after monsoon, Palghar fisherman nets Rs 1.33 crore Ghol haul

Mumbai: A fisherman who set sail following the month-long monsoon fishing ban returned home being a crorepati after he possibly had the most expensive catch on the Mumbai-Palghar coast. Chandrakant Tare caught 157 Ghol fish, which are said to be the region’s most expensive edible and commercial fish.

The internal organs of these fish are treasured across east Asia for their medicinal powers. Its skin is a rich source of high-quality collagen, which is used in the production of functional foods and cosmetics. Tare had sailed with a ten-person crew. The net was laid in deep-sea after the boat arrived at Wadhwan, about 25 nautical miles off the coast of Palghar. A school of fish, large and small were caught by surprise.

A video of the prized catch quickly went viral in fishing towns. Traders had lined up for the sale within hours of their arrival in Murbhe on August 28. The bladder and other internal organs of the best croaker fish had brought Tare Rs 1.33 crore by the end of the auction.

Tare, treading carefully, said the catch will help him get over his financial difficulties.