PM Modi releases Rs 125 coin to commemorate ISKCON founder’s 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi: A special commemorative coin of Rs 125 was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 1) to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the founder of the Hare Krishna movement. The Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present on the occasion. Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), also known as the ‘Hare Krishna movement’.

PM Narendra Modi releases a special commemorative coin of Rs 125 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/l5qME4GKPh — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The ISKCON has translated Shrimad Bhagavad Geeta and other Vedic literature into 89 languages, playing a vital role in disseminating Vedic literature worldwide. In addition, Prabhupada founded over a hundred temples and wrote several books, teaching the path of Bhakti Yoga throughout the world, informed the release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hindi, ‘Today we are celebrating 125th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada. It is as if the joy of meditation/devotion and contentment have come together. Millions of followers of Srila Prabhupada Swami and Krishna devotees are experiencing this feeling today all over the world.’

In releasing the commemorative coin, Modi also said, ‘Today there are hundreds of ISKCON temples in different countries around the world and is spreading the Indian culture. ISKCON has told the world that for India, faith means zeal, enthusiasm, to be in high spirits and faith in humanity.’ The Prime Minister recalled the role ISKCON played during natural disasters in the country, ‘I remember when there was an earthquake in Kutch in 2001, how ISKCON had stepped forward to serve the people. Whenever the country experienced any calamity, whether it is the tragedy of Uttarakhand or the devastation of cyclones in Odisha and Bengal, ISKCON has worked as a support for the society.’

Srila Prabhupada, also known as Swami Prabhupada, was born in Kolkata on September 1, 1896. His birth name was Abhay Charan De. He worked as a pharmacist before leaving India in 1959 to teach the teachings of Krishna. In 1965, he established the first ISKCON centre in New York, which has now spread around the world.