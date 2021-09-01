Policemen ‘throw boiling milk’ on minor boy for refusing free tea

At least five to six police officers from Patna’s SK Puri police station are accused of pouring boiling milk on a minor boy who owns a tea stall near Pant Bhawan after he refused to provide them free tea. According to sources, the police officers also allegedly assaulted his uncle Ramesh Rai.

‘At least five-six policemen of SK Puri police station came to my tea stall around 10.30 pm on Monday. They ordered tea and pan gutkha. When I asked for money, they became furious and threw boiling milk at me. When my uncle Ramesh Rai came to my rescue, they assaulted him too. The policemen have visited my stall in the past also,’ the boy said.

The burns on the boy’s legs were severe. The officers also vandalised the tea shop. Seeing people gathering, all the policemen escaped from the spot. The enraged mob stormed the police station, demanding that the guilty officers be punished.

As per a police officer, the DSP (Sachiwalaya) came to the station to identify the responsible officers after the event. The police will also examine the CCTV footage. ‘I have ordered the DSP (sachiwalaya) to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible,’ said senior superintendent of police (SP) Upendra Sharma.

Meanwhile, SK Singh, the SK Puri police station SHO, disputed the accused officer’s involvement in the incident.