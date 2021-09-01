State government makes RT-PCR report mandatory for international passengers, students, employees from Kerala

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has made a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours mandatory for international arrivals in the state and for students, employees coming from Kerala. The state government also said that all people coming from Kerala must undergo 7-day institutional quarantine and must take a RT-PCR test on the 7th day.

‘The necessary arrangements for Institutional Quarantine of students from Kerala has to be done by the Administrators/ Principals of the educational institutions. For employees travelling from Kerala, the arrangements have to be made by the respective offices /companies/firms. Under no circumstances, such persons shall be permitted to be in home isolation’, an order issued by the government reads.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 1,159 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339. Out of 21 deaths reported today, seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.