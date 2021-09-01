Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The indices slipped down as investors booked profit at record highs ahead of weekly expiry of index futures and option contracts.

BSE Sensex settled at 57,338, lower by 214 points. NSE Nifty declined 56 points to settle at 17,076. 10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,513 shares ended higher while 1,664 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Tata Motors, SBI Life, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharat Petroleum, UPL and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Infosys, JSW Steel, HCL Technologies, Grasim Industries and Tech Mahindra.