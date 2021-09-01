Swiggy delivery boy kills restaurant owner over order delay

The owner of an online food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida was allegedly shot dead by a Swiggy delivery boy on Wednesday after a dispute over a late order. The police are searching for the absconding accused. Sunil, who ran the Zam Zam food delivery restaurant in Greater Noida’s Mitra Society, has been identified as the deceased. Swiggy’s delivery boy came to the restaurant at 12.15 am on Wednesday to collect an order of chicken biryani and puri sabzi, according to the police.

While the order of chicken biryani was given over to him immediately, a worker at the restaurant identified as Narayan told the delivery boy that the second-order would take some time. Eyewitnesses report that the delivery boy became infuriated over this and argued with the worker. Sunil was shot in the head by the accused when he tried to intervene between the duo. After being taken to Yatharth Hospital, Sunil was declared dead.

According to the police, eyewitnesses reported that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. He was accompanied by another man who helped him kill the restaurant owner. Using CCTV footage near the crime scene, the police are searching for the delivery boy. According to police, the accused will be arrested soon.