Taliban approves first cricket Test

Kabul: The Afghanistan cricket team has got the approval from the Taliban to play a Test match against Australia. This was confirmed by Afghanistan Cricket Board. The match is scheduled to be played from November 27 in Hobart. It will be Afghanistan’s first Test in Australia.

‘We have got approval to send the team to Australia’, said chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari. Shinwari also confirmed Afghanistan’s Under-19 cricket team will tour Bangladesh for a bi-lateral later this month.

Before the Australia tour, the Afghanistan team will feature in the Twenty20 World Cup, to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 17-November 15.

Earlier during their rule in Afghanistan, Taliban has banned all forms of entertainment including cricket. Taliban had repeatedly said that this time they will impose a less strict version of Islamic law.