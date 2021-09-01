UAE based airline announces 50% off on airfares

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi based air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced a new offer for passengers. The airline is offering discounts of 30% on all flights across its network, and 50% off on all flex tickets for bookings made on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Passengers who book their tickets with Wizz Flex are allowed to cancel their booking up to three hours before departure without paying any fees. They will receive 100% of the fare, which will be immediately reimbursed in airline credits.

The airline flies to a wide range of destinations, including Athens, Alexandria, Tirana, Budapest, Bari, Almaty, Sarajevo, Belgrade and other places.