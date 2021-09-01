‘Won’t interfere in Kashmir, want good relations with India’: Taliban leader Anas Haqqani

Kabul: Top leader of Taliban, Anas Haqqani said that the group want a good relations with India and Jammu and Kashmir is not their issue. Anas Haqqani is the youngest son of the military commander Jalaluddin Haqqani, who fought both the Soviets and the Americans, and brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani Network

‘Kashmir is not part of our jurisdiction and interference is against our policy. How can we go against our own policy? This is clear we will not interfere’, said Anas Haqqani in an interview given to News 18.

‘We want a good relationship with India. We don’t want anyone to think wrong and against us. India has helped our enemy for twenty years but we are ready to forget everything. And want to take the relationship forward’, said the Taliban leader.

Meanwhile, international terrorist outfit Al Qaeda has called for the liberation of Kashmir. In a congratulatory letter to Taliban they have mentioned Kashmir.

‘It is a third time that the Afghan nation within a span of less than two centuries has successfully expelled an invading force… Liberate the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands” from the “clutches of the enemy’, reads the letter.