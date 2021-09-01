You’ll get treatment in jail: SC to Asaram on rejecting bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a request by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu for a stay of execution in the rape case of a minor girl so that he could receive ayurvedic therapy. The plea was dismissed by a bench of justices Indira Banerjee, V Ramasubramanian and Bela M Trivedi, who noted the Rajasthan government’s response that the convict had received appropriate treatment.

‘Sorry. It is not an ordinary crime at all. You will get all your ayurvedic treatment in jail,’ the bench observed while dismissing the plea.

For the inmate, senior attorney R Basant argued that an interim bail of two months might be granted to allow him to receive holistic therapy for his infirmities. Meanwhile, the state’s senior advocate, Manish Singhvi, said that the defendant is receiving the finest possible treatment in jail and the plea should be dismissed.

On June 4, a vacation bench sought the state government’s response to Asaram’s request to suspend his sentence for two months while he undergoes treatment at the Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurved near Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

The state government responded by stating that Asaram was hospitalised and in the intensive care unit for treatment, and his request to be transferred had become futile. Prior to this, the state government told the Supreme Court that Asaram was healthy and stable, but that he was attempting to shift his custody location under the guise of medical treatment. Asaram is serving varying jail terms including life sentences in two sexual assault cases.