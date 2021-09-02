32 Students returned from Kerala, tested covid positive at Karnataka

Bengaluru: 32 students were tested positive with coronavirus in a Noorunnisa Institute of Nursing at Kolar Gold Field (KGF). Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar confirmed to media that 32 students were infected with coronavirus in a college in the Kolar Gold Field and all of them were Kerala returnees, in the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapura.

‘I will visit the college and take action against the college management. Covid has been brought under control-to 700 to 800 cases per day from 50,000 cases per day. The government has worked hard to mitigate the pandemic,’ minister warned the authorities.

Ministry has already made it clear that people entering Karnataka from Kerala will have to remain in institutional quarantine at least for a week even if they are vaccinated and must carry a negative RTPCR test report while entering the state. The government has imposed rigid restrictions in view of increasing number of Covid cases in Kerala. Minister also announced the release guidelines for mandatory institutional quarantine of travellers coming by train and flight.

The Karnataka government decided to restart offline classes for students from classes’ 6-8 from September 6 onwards; claiming that schools cannot be kept shut permanently and has to be reopened because children were already lagging behind in their studies. Minister has also warned ‘Schools must follow Covid-19 guidelines. If positivity increases above 2 per cent, then schools will be shut and management will be subjected to disciplinary action.’

He also said that the government is working out on a strategy in consultation with experts regarding how to further strengthen the COVID prevention drive in the districts bordering Kerala like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chamarajanagar.