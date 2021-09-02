Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine requirement for passengers

Abu Dhabi: Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has lifted the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated passengers. The new entry rule will come into effect from September 5.

Vaccinated passengers must take a PCR test on arrival at Abu Dhabi. They must also get tested on days 4 and 8. But, before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi, all travellers – whether or not they are vaccinated – will have to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

Vaccinated people coming from Green List destinations must take a PCR test on arrival and another test on Day 6 if they continue to stay in the emirate. Unvaccinated passengers coming from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival and take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.

Passengers coming from other must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day 9.