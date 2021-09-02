Chennithala ‘out of Congress’ Kerala unit due to new power equations

The shifting power equations in the Kerala Congress unit appear to have dealt a blow to the party’s senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, who was once considered a formidable leader. A new power centre in the state unit comprising AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan has pushed the 65-year-old former leader of the opposition to the sidelines.

In a new round of appointments of District Congress Committee (DCC) chiefs, It was clearly established that Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who headed rival camps in the party for 18 years have been sidelined. In spite of Chennithala’s concerns over the lack of deliberations in selecting the DCC chiefs, it was made clear to him that the days of groupism in the party are over and new leadership is in place to chart the future course.

The sources close to Chennithala said Venugopal, Sudhakaran and Satheesan have been trying to give the impression that his days in the party are numbered. ‘Oommen Chandy and Chennithala are trying to convey the message that they have no decisive roles in party matters anymore by saying groups in the party have no relevance in the party. What is the rationale behind it? Sudhakaran is 73 years old, while Chennithala is 65. Therefore, a younger generation needs to step up,’ said a Chennithala ally.

Venugopal allegedly played a major role in the churning in the state unit, according to Chennithala loyalists. Venugopal nominated many of the DCC chiefs. As a result of his apparent proximity to the party’s leadership, several legislators and MPs have already rallied behind him. ‘This is a move to usurp the control of the party-state unit by the three leaders,’ said a Congress leader.

Chennithala spoke out Wednesday against the expulsion of KPCC secretary P S Prasanth for criticizing Venugopal. Two senior leaders, both loyal to Chennithala, were suspended for making comments against the new DCC chiefs. No action has been taken against leaders who publicly criticized Chennithala, however.

‘Let the people decide whether there is a double standard regarding disciplinary actions. My concerns have already been communicated to the party leadership. Organizational elections are the remedy for all issues within the party. The high command should decide when to hold the election. Previously, such an exercise had been done exclusively in Kerala. We will have to wait and see if a new group is formed’, Chennithala told the reporters.