Dubai Health Authority announces third dose of Pfizer vaccine for some residents

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it will start administering a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to certain residents with compromised immune systems.

As per DHA, people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, people who have an active tumor and hematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the condition, people who had undergone a solid organ transplant or patients who have undergone haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, patients suffering from severe case of primary immunodeficiency, HIV positive people and patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory will be given the third dose of the vaccine.

Patients, however, should be assessed by their doctors before taking the third dose. If a third dose must be administered, their physicians will book the appointment for them in the same hospital. To confirm their eligibility, they will have to book a consultation appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor or request a telemedicine consultation by calling 800 342.