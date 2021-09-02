Expo 2020 Dubai: Free tickets for school students announced

Dubai: Free tickets to watch Expo 2020 Dubai will be provided to school students in the UAE. The Expo School Programme booking system is now open to public and private schools throughout the country.

‘Each journey is a fun, immersive learning experience designed to inspire students of all ages to think critically, communicate effectively and grow intellectually. The four journeys – Legacy of the UAE, World of Opportunities, Sustainable Planet and Universe in Motion – take place across Expo’s three vibrant Thematic Districts (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability), as well as through various pavilions celebrating the legacy and future of the UAE. Each journey delivers unique learning opportunities aligned with the UAE’s diverse school curricula’, said Expo 2020 team.

Reservations include entry to Expo 2020, express entry into thematic pavilions, as well as an identification band for students. Expo will also grant complimentary access for accompanying adults.

Expo 2020 Dubai tickets went on sale worldwide on July 18, ahead of the opening of the six-month-long mega event on October 1, 2021. Categorized into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh 495.