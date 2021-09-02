First batch of female soldiers graduate in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The first group of female soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center in Saudi Arabia. They had completed a 14 weeks training programme which began on May 30.

‘The center has an important mission, which focuses on providing excellent training programs and curricula and an ideal learning environment. It does so in line with international quality standards that meet the needs of (female recruits). This aims to improve overall performance, which will help achieve the ministry’s objectives in the future’, said Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Balawi, the head of the Armed Forces Education and Training Authority.

Saudi Arabia opened up military recruitment to women in February this year. Military ranks from soldier to sergeant are available for women in the Saudi Arabia Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force and the Armed Forces Medical Services. Saudi women between the ages of 21 and 40 are allowed to apply for these posts. But Saudi women who married foreigners were excluded from applying to these posts.