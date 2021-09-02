Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and positive trend in the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 73.04 against the dollar. During trading it inched higher to 73.02, up by 6 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.08 against the US dollar.

Also Read; Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.08% at 92.52. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 666.66 crore.