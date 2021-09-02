Former BJP MP and Journalist Chandan Mitra Passes away

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP of Bharatiya Janata Party and senior journalist Chandan Mitra (65) passed away on Wednesday night in Delhi. Kushan Mitra tweeted today morning confirming the news: “Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while.”

Chandan Mitra, considered to be close to late BJP leader L K Advani and was the editor and managing director of The Pioneer. He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009. In June 2010, he got elected from BJP to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh and served on the post till 2016. In 2018, he joined the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences through tweet: PM said Chandan Mitra would be remembered for his ‘intellect and insights’.’Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti’.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta tweeted, ‘I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti.’