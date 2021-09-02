Mahzooz draw: Jobless expat won 1 million dirham

Dubai: A jobless Pakistani expat living in Dubai won 1 million dirham at the Mahzooz live draw. Raja, a Pakistani national was announced the 14th millionaire of the 40th weekly live Mahzooz draw. Raja struck gold after he matched five out of the six winning numbers (12, 26, 33, 38, 47 and 49).

Raja, who had worked as an accounts manager for a logistics company, resigned from his job two months ago and had been in search of new opportunities.

‘Becoming a millionaire on the eve of my birthday feels wonderful and surprising. This is undoubtedly the best birthday gift I’ve ever received in my entire life’, Raja exclaimed.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and by purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.