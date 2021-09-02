Mass food poisoning at wedding in Rajasthan

More than 100 individuals, including 45 children, became ill following a wedding event in the Sardarshahr town of Rajasthan’s Churu region as a result of severe food poisoning. People, including the elderly, women and men had to be admitted to the hospital in the middle of the night, generating havoc. The situation had gotten out of hand to the point where the hospital ran out of space despite fitting two or even three patients on a single bed, forcing some patients to sleep on the floor.

According to reports, the wedding took place in Sardarshahr’s Ward No. 44 on Wednesday and the feast lasted until 4 am. However, several people began vomiting and complained of stomach pain and diarrhoea after a few hours of eating. When the people’s health deteriorated, vehicles and minibuses were used to transport them to the state hospital.

The crowds poured into the hospital until 2 pm the next day. The hospital in charge had to summon the whole medical team for treatment at midnight due to a large number of sick people. As they couldn’t fit everyone in the same hospital, some were sent to private facilities. Many members of the wedding processions were also suffering from indigestion and food poisoning symptoms. According to sources, Sardarshahr Police arrived at the hospital after learning about the incident and inquires about the matter.