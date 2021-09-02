DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Oh My Ghost’!  Sunny Leone’s exceptional role in her second Tamil film

Sep 2, 2021, 03:14 pm IST

After her debut ‘Shero’, reports of Sunny Leone’s next Tamil movie ‘OMG’ has hit the kollywood top news. The actress is collaborating with new gen director R Yuvan, who marked his entry through debut movie ‘Sindhanai Sei’.

According to the director, ‘Oh My Ghost’ is going to be a periodic horror-comedy featuring Sunny in a never-seen-before role. ‘She is playing the role of a queen. It is a very peculiar character, and we wanted to cast someone like Sunny, who will give a fresh look to this role. Further, it is an out-and-out entertainer with loads of comedy.’ director explains.

 

The team recently wrapped up a 20-day schedule in Chennai and will head to Mumbai for another 20 days schedule before returning to Chennai again for wrap-up.

 

The film is produced by VAU Media Entertainment and White Horse Studios. The film has cinematography by Deepak D Menon of Nizhal-fame, music by Javed Riaz, and editing by Ramesh Bharathi. The movie cast also includes stars like Sathish, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Rajendran, Ramesh Tilak, and Arjunan.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 2, 2021, 03:14 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button