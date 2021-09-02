‘Saudi Crown Prince involved in Kabul airport attack’: Sources

Following the August 26 attack on the Kabul airport, a Saudi opponent has mentioned the alleged role Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman played in supporting ISIL. Iran’s Mehr News reports these allegations. Sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman’s offices and ministries have confirmed that the Saudi Crown Prince supports the ISIL terrorist group in the Kabul airport bombing, according to the opponent.

In his description of the event, Bin Salman attempted to show the Taliban that they cannot guarantee the security of the Afghan people and that Afghanistan will be a hub for terrorism under the Taliban, the report said. According to the Pentagon, a ‘complex attack’ occurred on Thursday (August 26) at the airport in Afghanistan’s capital resulting in a number of US and civilian casualties.