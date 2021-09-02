State government announces revised Covid-19 protocol for passengers from Kerala

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced revised Covid-19 protocols for passengers coming from Kerala. The state government exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses, children below two years, people in a dire emergency situation such as a death in the family or medical treatment, short term travelers (within three days), students arriving at Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and go back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport from 7-day institutional quarantine.

As per the new order, all students and employees should bring a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

‘We are scared of the prevailing situation in Kerala. The number of Covid patients is not reducing. Yesterday also more than 30,000 people were tested positive for Covid-19. Students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have complained that institutional quarantine for a week will affect them. Hence, keeping in view the academic future of the students, the government has directed the centers and institutions to arrange for institutional quarantine’, said Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

The Karnataka government had earlier made it mandatory for everyone coming from Kerala to get quarantined for a week even if they possess a negative RT-PCR report or have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.